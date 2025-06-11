Energy advisor welcomes spending review winter fuel payment reversal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Winter Fuel Payment - a tax-free lump sum of £200 for households with a pensioner under 80, and £300 for those over 80 - will now be restored to more than three-quarters of pensioners in England and Wales, following a major U-turn by Chancellor Rachel Reeves as part of the government’s Spending Review. Last July, Reeves announced plans to restrict the benefit in an effort to save £1.4 billion.

Chloe Ramsay, Energy Advisor with Housing Plus Group, says the change will make a huge difference to the housing provider’s customers

Chloe said: “This reversal will make a real difference to many of the people we support. Energy costs remain a huge concern for older residents, many of whom are already living on limited incomes. This extra support will help ease the pressure and protect health and wellbeing during the colder months.”

With funding from the Cadent Foundation, Housing Plus Group, which provides affordable homes and support services across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford and Wrekin, are able to offer a dedicated energy advice service to help customers manage their bills and maximise their income.

In the last year alone, the service handled over 400 cases, securing more than £178,000 in financial gains for residents through benefit checks, energy support schemes, and practical advice.

Chloe added: “We know from first-hand experience that for many of our older residents, winter brings a very real choice between heating and eating.

“While we welcomed the ambition to make savings, broad-brush cuts to energy support risked leaving some of the most vulnerable without the help they need.”

She called on the government to go further by investing in longer-term solutions, including energy efficiency upgrades in social housing and sustained support for frontline energy advice services.

Chloe said: “Our team is here to support residents all year round, but it’s essential that national policy recognises the reality on the ground. This decision is a step in the right direction, and we hope it signals a more considered approach to energy support going forward.”

With support from the Cadent Foundation, HPG launched a dedicated Energy Advice service in 2022. In just over two years, the team has helped customers eliminate more than £236,000 in energy-related debt and carried out over 1,000 home energy checks to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Customers have also received items including heated throws, radiator foils, and energy-efficient lightbulbs, alongside support with benefit applications, energy complaints, and access to hardship funding