Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics: Headline act at Tenbury Wells show cancelled
Andy Sharrocks & The Incurable Romantics has been cancelled due to emergency surgery on Andy Sharrocks who was nearly lost twice during the procedure.
By contributor Glenn Sargeant
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The sold out show at The Regal was scheduled for this Friday (13 June).
Hoping to reschedule in 2026, Andy reached out to fans saying: "I'm so sorry to have to cancel this show, but this emergency hit me out of the blue. I am grateful to be still here and talking about rescheduling. As I've said before, this whole area holds a special place in my heart."
Please contact the venue for more information regarding refunds: regaltenbury.co.uk