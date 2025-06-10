Shrewsbury design studio achieves B Corp Certification

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Verified by B Lab, the not-for-profit behind the B Corp movement, the certification confirms that f.r.a. meets high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

By achieving the milestone, f.r.a. joins a growing global community of over 9,700 businesses that have certified as B Corps. The UK B Corp community has some 2,500 companies spanning a range of different industries and sizes, including Patagonia, Octopus Group, Tony’s Chocolonely, and Sipsmith Gin. According to the B Corp register1, f.r.a. is one of only 9 B-Corp certified companies globally to specialise in wayfinding.

Rachel Trippier, Studio Director of f.r.a. said, “we are very proud to officially join the B Corp community. B Corp aligns with our values as we continue to build our vision to become the best creative studio we can be, one that’s driven by purpose and not just profit.”

Trippier goes on to say; “Since f.r.a. started in Shrewsbury in 2009 we’ve prioritised people; our team – a vibrant mix of global talent -, our clients, collaborators and community. We’ve celebrated awards for our work and recently opened a second studio in London. Becoming a certified B Corporation formalises what we’ve always believed in: building meaningful relationships, looking after one another and the world we live in.”

f.r.a. becomes the 12th company in Shropshire to achieve the global standard, joining businesses such as food waste prevention company Shropshire Trading, dining venues Paragon Group, Verve digital design agency and healthy canine food business Different Dog.

f.r.a. team celebrating achieving B Corp certification

As part of its local commitments, f.r.a. actively supports Shrewsbury-based charity Severn Hospice, providing pro bono wayfinding services for the hospice’s Memory Garden and participating in fundraising initiatives such as the annual Dragon Boat Race.

The B Corp certification process involved a rigorous assessment across five key impact areas: governance, workers, community, environment, and customers. f.r.a. scored 90.5, well above the 80-point certification threshold and significantly higher than the median score of 50.9 for businesses who complete the assessment.

Wesley Meyer, Creative Director of f.r.a. comments, “This incredible journey has been a collective effort from the entire team. Achieving B Corp is a great benchmark, but we’re not pausing here, it’s a starting point not the finish line. And whilst we’re very proud of where we’ve got to, there is still more to do.”

“Looking ahead we see the ever-increasing opportunity to create positive change by unlocking the full potential of how people connect with places. In a world that is ever more polarised, we see the power of ‘place’ to bring people together and find joy in the real shared experiences,” Meyer said. “With fellow director Jamie Trippier’s expertise in sustainable materials and manufacturing, and the diverse talents of our full team, we’re committed to ensuring our designs are not only functional and beautiful but grounded in environmental responsibility.”

Chris Turner, executive director of B Lab UK, says: “We are delighted to welcome f.r.a. to the B Corp community. This is a movement of companies that are committed to changing how business operates and believe business really can be a force for good. We know that f.r.a. is going to be a fantastic addition to the community and will continue driving the conversation forward.”

For more information about f.r.a. and their journey to B Corp certification, visit fracreative.com/studio

