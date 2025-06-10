Shifnal Carnival's call for volunteers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The town’s carnival, to be held on Saturday, 28 June, needs more people to step forward as marshalls.

“We are struggling to get people to help oversee the parade,” said carnival chair Nigel Jones.

“If we don't have enough volunteers, we will need to reduce the parade route, which seems a shame for everyone involved.

“We have put a deadline of June 20 for us to make the decision if changes need to be made but we are hoping that by then more residents will get involved.”

The carnival has been running for over 100 years and is entirely planned and organised by a dedicated team of volunteers.

Nigel Jones, chair of Shifnal Carnival Committee, with Mayor of Shifnal Cllr Paul Williamson

“It takes many skills to run an event on this scale and helping out gives people the opportunity to learn new things, get involved with their local community and keep the carnival tradition alive.”

The event will include a range of attractions, including the Marching Band of St Gregory's, The Telford West Indian Steel Band, The Death Defying Red Barrows, the Imperial Icons, and the 2497 Squadron ATC Band.

The Shifnal Carnival Committee received a grant from Shifnal Town Council of £6,679 to cover first aid, insurance and barriers and also has support from Bob Arrowsmith, GT Access, Level Up Hair, DJ Andy Sharps, Visit Shifnal, Paul Jefferies, Woods Dry Cleaners, Shifnal War Memorial Club and Nans Café.

Raffle tickets are also now on sale with a range of prizes raising funds for local charities and the Pat Collins Funfair will be in the centre of Shifnal from 4pm on Friday until Sunday. The procession will feature the ‘Carnival royalty’ and there will be a prize for best in parade.

Anyone who can volunteer should email shifnalcarnival@gmail.com