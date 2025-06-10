Local teen Liv races for a cause in inspirational sponsored run across Shropshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Olivia’s 17-mile run for young minds and school wellbeing

Hi, I’m Olivia — and on the evening of 2 July, I will be running 17 miles from Bishop’s Castle to the Cantlin Stone and back to raise money for two causes that truly matter to me; Mind – supporting children’s mental health, and Bishop’s Castle Community College

But I won’t be running alone. I’ll be taking on this challenge with my amazing running coach Eric, who has supported me since I was 11. His belief in me, mile after mile, has helped shape the runner — and the person — I am today.

Liv and her running coach Eric who will take on the 17 mile challenge together

Why I'm doing this

Growing up isn’t always easy. I’ve seen how anxiety and depression can affect young people — and I know how powerful it is to feel heard and supported. That’s why I’m running: for every child who feels overwhelmed, and for every student who needs someone to stand by them.

Mind helps children and teenagers get the mental health support they deserve. And my school, Bishop’s Castle Community College, has given me a place where I’ve been able to grow, recover, and thrive. I want to give something back — and help make sure that every student feels safe, valued, and included.

Where the money goes

50% to Mind, supporting their work with young people facing mental health challenges

50% to Bishop’s Castle Community College, helping fund:

Wellbeing rooms and quiet spaces

Peer mentoring and emotional support

Inclusive, student-led events that build confidence and belonging

How you can help

Whether you donate £1 or £20, every penny counts. This 17-mile run is a big test for me — but nothing compared to what some children go through in silence every day. Your support will make sure they don’t face it alone.

Please help me and Coach Eric make every mile matter, you can donate at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/livanderics17miles?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL

Thank you so much,

Olivia