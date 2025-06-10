Local teen Liv races for a cause in inspirational sponsored run across Shropshire
Shropshire teenager Liv has captured the hearts of her local community by completing a challenging sponsored run to raise funds for a cause close to her heart. Taking on miles of countryside routes with determination and spirit, the young runner has not only exceeded her fundraising target but also inspired friends, family, and fellow residents with her dedication and drive.
Olivia’s 17-mile run for young minds and school wellbeing
Hi, I’m Olivia — and on the evening of 2 July, I will be running 17 miles from Bishop’s Castle to the Cantlin Stone and back to raise money for two causes that truly matter to me; Mind – supporting children’s mental health, and Bishop’s Castle Community College
But I won’t be running alone. I’ll be taking on this challenge with my amazing running coach Eric, who has supported me since I was 11. His belief in me, mile after mile, has helped shape the runner — and the person — I am today.
Why I'm doing this
Growing up isn’t always easy. I’ve seen how anxiety and depression can affect young people — and I know how powerful it is to feel heard and supported. That’s why I’m running: for every child who feels overwhelmed, and for every student who needs someone to stand by them.
Mind helps children and teenagers get the mental health support they deserve. And my school, Bishop’s Castle Community College, has given me a place where I’ve been able to grow, recover, and thrive. I want to give something back — and help make sure that every student feels safe, valued, and included.
Where the money goes
50% to Mind, supporting their work with young people facing mental health challenges
50% to Bishop’s Castle Community College, helping fund:
Wellbeing rooms and quiet spaces
Peer mentoring and emotional support
Inclusive, student-led events that build confidence and belonging
How you can help
Whether you donate £1 or £20, every penny counts. This 17-mile run is a big test for me — but nothing compared to what some children go through in silence every day. Your support will make sure they don’t face it alone.
Please help me and Coach Eric make every mile matter, you can donate at: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/livanderics17miles?utm_medium=CR&utm_source=CL
Thank you so much,
Olivia