Future looking bright for Wellington cleaning company

Rebecca Everson purchased the franchise for her firm Bright & Beautiful two years ago and has since seen turnover triple.

Covering Telford and Shrewsbury, her team has now grown and she has marked her milestone by moving into larger premises in Park Street, Wellington.

The opening of the firm's new offices in Wellington

“We offer a cleaning, tidying, laundry and ironing service,” said Rebecca.

“I have contracts throughout the area and am particularly pleased to work with some well-known Wellington businesses, such as Sweets Galore and The Green Cove.”

Sally Themans of Love Wellington commented: “Rebecca runs a great business with a fantastic team of whom she is justifiably proud. She is one of the many local firms in the town who are expanding and thriving.”

Wellington's Town Crier, Damian Breeze, who manages the Wellington Orbit, congratulated the Bright & Beautiful team and cut a ribbon to declare its new offices officially open.