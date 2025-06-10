Drivers Automotive Show returns and promises to be bigger and better in 2025

Showcasing everything from Modified to OEM, Retro to Modern, Supercars to 4x4s and much, much more. The day will be filled with entertainment, selection of food and drinks to enjoy, as well as giving you a chance to check out some of the best traders in the car scene.

There is something for everyone to enjoy and see!

Shropshire Fire & rescue LIVE demonstration

Huge Show vehicle areas with loads of awards to be won, including an award for the general public car park, best wheels, best clubstand and many more!

What to expect on the day:

Traders

Food & Drink

Multiple Vehicle display areas

Live DJ

Dogs welcome

Lots of awards to be Won

UNDER 16s GO FREE with a paying adult

On-site Camping available

FREE car parking for all visitors

An event for the whole family

15 minute walk from Shrewsbury town centre

Show Details:

Sunday, 15 June

The DMOS West Midlands Showground, SY1 2PF





