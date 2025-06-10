Shropshire Star
Drivers Automotive Show returns and promises to be bigger and better in 2025

After the success of Drivers Automotive Show 2024 we are returning bigger and better in 2025 - more cars, more traders, more revs and more noise!

By contributor Joe Kay
Published
Last updated
Supporting image for story: Drivers Automotive Show returns and promises to be bigger and better in 2025
Showcasing everything from Modified to OEM, Retro to Modern, Supercars to 4x4s and much, much more... The day will be filled with entertainment, selection of food and drinks to enjoy, as well as giving you a chance to check out some of the best traders in the car scene.

There is something for everyone to enjoy and see!

Shropshire Fire & rescue LIVE demonstration
Huge Show vehicle areas with loads of awards to be won, including an award for the general public car park, best wheels, best clubstand and many more!

What to expect on the day:

  • Traders

  • Food & Drink

  • Multiple Vehicle display areas

  • Live DJ

  • Dogs welcome

  • Lots of awards to be Won

  • UNDER 16s GO FREE with a paying adult

  • On-site Camping available

  • FREE car parking for all visitors

  • An event for the whole family

  • 15 minute walk from Shrewsbury town centre

Show Details:

  • Sunday, 15 June 

  • The DMOS West Midlands Showground, SY1 2PF





