Drivers Automotive Show returns and promises to be bigger and better in 2025
After the success of Drivers Automotive Show 2024 we are returning bigger and better in 2025 - more cars, more traders, more revs and more noise!
Showcasing everything from Modified to OEM, Retro to Modern, Supercars to 4x4s and much, much more. The day will be filled with entertainment, selection of food and drinks to enjoy, as well as giving you a chance to check out some of the best traders in the car scene.
There is something for everyone to enjoy and see!
Huge Show vehicle areas with loads of awards to be won, including an award for the general public car park, best wheels, best clubstand and many more!
What to expect on the day:
Traders
Food & Drink
Multiple Vehicle display areas
Live DJ
Dogs welcome
Lots of awards to be Won
UNDER 16s GO FREE with a paying adult
On-site Camping available
FREE car parking for all visitors
An event for the whole family
15 minute walk from Shrewsbury town centre
Show Details:
Sunday, 15 June
The DMOS West Midlands Showground, SY1 2PF