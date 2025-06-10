Celebrate dad’s big day with a special Father’s Day Sunday Lunch at Lilleshall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Lunch will be served from 1pm to 3pm, with a three-course menu featuring seasonal ingredients and traditional favourites. The menu has been carefully prepared by the Chapters’ team, offering vegan options for each of the three courses.

Sonia Edgar, Marketing Manager for Lilleshall, said: “Father’s Day is all about spending time together, and Lilleshall offers a calm, welcoming space for just that. Whether it’s a big family gathering or a quiet afternoon with dad, our Sunday Lunch is a chance to spend some precious time with family members, enjoy quality food prepared by our top team of chefs, and make the day one to remember!”

The Chapters Restaurant is surrounded by Lilleshall’s landscaped gardens and historic architecture, offering a peaceful backdrop for a family meal.

With limited availability, advance booking is recommended. The special lunch event costs £30 per adult, while children dine at half price.

For more information and to book, visit the Lilleshall website: lilleshallnsc.co.uk/lilleshall-house-and-gardens/celebrations-events/