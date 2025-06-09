Showroom survey uncovers most popular kitchen trends

Green solidifies its number one status

Popular for a number of years now, green only solidified its status again as the number one colour choice when it comes to kitchen design. This year, 61% of respondents stated it was the most popular choice for customers, which was an increase on last year when 43% said it was the number one option.

The colour has therefore gone from strength to strength, year-by-year, and shows no signs of slowing down.

Kutchenhaus kitchen expert, Nadine Kimani, explains: “Green offers brilliant versatility and promotes a healthy-looking space, which can be soothing. The colour green evokes feelings of peace and nature, so to opt for this colour in the kitchen — a room which we spend a great deal of our time in at home — makes perfect sense.”

Smart storage

When asked about the most noticeable trend so far this year, 43% of those surveyed stated that smart storage, such as walk-in pantries or larders were on the minds of customers.

“This storage options offers a clean and sleek aesthetic and is especially valuable in kitchen layouts with crowding issues”, explains Nadine. “Finding a solution which looks great and helps keep the overall kitchen neat and tidy can totally change how you feel about the room. Clever storage we know is important, and to be able to access items via a walk-in pantry or larder really gives the kitchen an optimised feel.”

Islands are still in vogue

When asked if more than 50% of the kitchens they sell included an island, 75% of respondents answered yes, meaning that the beloved kitchen island is still a priority in 2025. Similarly, when it came to overall style of the room, 74% said handleless was the go-to option, meaning a sleeker, more modern feel, typical of German kitchen design, was preferred to a more traditional look.

Must-have appliances

In the category of ‘must-have’ appliances this year, 46% of respondents said vented downdraft hobs were the choice, followed by 29% stating instant hot water taps as the product most desired by those looking to upgrade their home.

“Again, modern space saving options have proven to be popular in this year’s survey and downdraft hobs offer a way to make the kitchen feel more open,” explains Nadine. “Because the ventilation is built into the hob itself, there is no need for an overhead extractor, thus freeing up space above the cooking area and allowing for more creative, flexible kitchen layouts. What’s more, these appliances can purify and recirculate air, releasing it back into the kitchen, rather than vented outside.”

She concludes: “This year’s results have really cemented specific styles and products as favourites, such as the instant hot water tap, which we know has been a hugely desired item in recent years. It’s important for us understand what features and styles customers desire most in their kitchens. This feedback offers valuable insight into the latest kitchen trends and helps us understand which designs, materials, and innovations are truly resonating with homeowners today. By staying attuned to these preferences, we can ensure our offerings align with what people are genuinely looking for in their next kitchen.”

Kutchenhaus is a Trustpilot ‘Excellent’-rated business with showrooms across the UK. The recent survey’s results are based on responses from 28 showrooms which took part. To learn more about the company, please visit its website.