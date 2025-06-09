Rotary club backs CPRE Shropshire’s ‘A Sense of Place’ photography award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Open to photographers of all ages and skill levels, the free competition invites residents to submit images of their favourite outdoor spaces by 31 August 2025. Selected entries will be showcased in a public exhibition at Shrewsbury’s Gateway Gallery in October 2025 alongside arts workshops hosted at the Gateway Centre. And the winner will receive a £150 cash prize. To download an entry form go to: cpreshropshire.org.uk/sense-of-place

As a key partner, the Rotary Club of Shrewsbury Darwin will feature prominently at the exhibition, engaging visitors to raise awareness of Rotary’s local and global projects- from environmental initiatives to youth programs - and welcoming potential new members.

“We’re thrilled to support CPRE Shropshire in this inspiring project” said Rotary Club President Rob Dapling. “It’s a perfect opportunity to celebrate Shropshire’s natural beauty while strengthening community ties and showcasing Rotary’s impact.”