Popular Telford zoo actively looking for new volunteers

“We know that not everyone wants a busy or physically demanding volunteering role,” said the team at Hoo Zoo. “Some people just want to be out and about, surrounded by happy families, having a good conversation and making someone’s day, and that’s exactly what we’re looking for,” said Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World owner, Will Dorrell.

The zoo is especially keen to welcome individuals who enjoy talking with people, answering basic questions, or simply offering a warm, welcoming presence around the site. No experience is necessary, and there are no heavy lifting or physical tasks involved. “We already have some great volunteers at the zoo,” added Will. “You just need to have a good sense of humour, a kind heart, and a few spare hours, you can really make a difference.

Volunteers will enjoy flexible hours, free tea and coffee, and plenty of good company, both human and animal and with everything from owls to dinosaurs on-site, there’s always something to talk about.

“We’ve seen how much joy a simple chat or a friendly face can bring to a visitor’s day,” added the team. “We’ve also seen how much our volunteers gain from it, too. It’s a win-win, and a lovely way to be part of something special.”

Anyone interested in finding out more is encouraged to get in touch with the zoo via the email info@hoo-zoo.com .