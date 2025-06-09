Headfeeder electrify Albert's Shed with a blistering Shrewsbury debut

From the moment frontman Will Robinson bounded onto the stage, a whirlwind of energy, it was clear Headfeeder were here to make their mark. The band, completed by Jamie Valerio on bass, the teenage Sonny McGuigan on drums, and Ben Kynaston on guitar, launched into a set packed with anthemic songwriting and undeniable grit.

The opening track, their debut single "Isolation" was met with enthusiastic reception, showcasing the band's ability to blend ferocious riffs with soaring, memorable vocals. Robinson's captivating stage presence, with his short, shaggy dreadlocks, a mix of swagger and infectious enthusiasm, quickly drew the crowd into their world. He owned the stage for the nine song set: a seemingly inexhaustible source of energy, while the band laid down a rock-solid foundation of tight, powerful sound. “Michelle” and “The Holy Ones” proved to be memorable highlights.

What truly sets Headfeeder apart, even in these early stages, is the evident craftsmanship behind their loud and brash exterior. Beneath the raw power, there are genuinely well-crafted songs, allowing Kynaston's guitar flourishes to shine. Their youthful sound is rooted in the best traditions of alternative rock, promising great things for their future. Echoes of Spike Island and their northern indie roots flutter beneath the surface, influencing this modern day joyful indie phenomena. The last track of their set, “I’ll be Damned”, rounded off a fantastic Shrewsbury debut and left the crowd craving more.

Headfeeder are clearly a band on the ascent, and their performance at Albert's Shed was a potent declaration of intent. Follow them on their journey.