'There will be cake!' Cosy Cottage Antiques Worfield celebrates fifth anniversary

Despite being on a busy road in to Bridgnorth (next door to the Wheel at Worfield), it has taken hard work to build the business and encourage people to stop and take a look. With about 30 independent traders under one roof, Cosy is much bigger than it seems, and is full of interesting and varied stock. There really is something for everyone. Once customers do stop by, they are almost always surprised how much there is to see, and amazed by the range and quality of the stock. Many have become regular customers and friends over the last few years.

Always a warm welcome at Cosy Cottage Antiques Worfield

Sue Pritchard from Chapel House Curiosities is one of the traders at Cosy and said: "It was really hard to keep going when the Covid epidemic hit. All my sales units had to close, the antique fairs stopped, and I hadn't been trading long enough to claim any grants. Once lockdown finally lifted, people were understandably nervous about venturing out to shop, and the spiralling cost of living meant people were very careful with their spending. I felt sorry for Sandra because she had sunk all her money in to this venture, at the worst possible time."

The launch party may have had to be cancelled, but after five bumpy years the business is finally starting to grow and thrive. Owner Sandra said" "I want to thank all the traders who stuck it out with me, and all our lovely customers old and new. I almost can't believe we are still here after all the blows. But I wasn't going to just give up!"

There is so much to see at Cosy Cottage Antiques Worfield

Join in the celebration by dropping in between 10am and 4pm on Saturday, 14 June. There will be cake!

Plenty of parking. The friendliest staff. Dogs always welcome!

Lots of outside space with interesting and individual items for your garden too.

Poo Panda has been outside for the last few years. He has regular changes of outfit, and will be ready to party on June 14th!