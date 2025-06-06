Sir Karl Jenkins marks 25 years of The Armed Man with special anniversary release

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace was commissioned by the Royal Armouries to mark the transition from one millennium to another. It reflects on the passing of ‘the most war-torn and destructive century in human history’ and looks forward in hope to a more peaceful future.

The 25th anniversary edition, released today, includes a cover redesign; a history of the commission by Guy Wilson, Master of the Armouries; updated biographies for contributors; and new notes from Julian Lloyd Webber reflecting on the debut performance, plus a note from Sir Karl himself.

Musical legend, Sir Karl Jenkins will be conducting at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in July,

Sir Karl Jenkins said, "I’m delighted that this piece has found resonance globally with so many of you over the years. I regret to say that there has been no let-up in war and conflict since I dedicated the piece to the victims of Kosovo, but we continue to make music in remembrance of those who have fallen and in the hope that humanity can find a way to heal".

Today heralds a landmark moment in contemporary classical music as DECCA Records unveils the 25th Anniversary Edition of The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace

On Wednesday, July 9, Sir Karl will conduct a one-off live performance of his powerful masterpiece One World – a stirring, thought-provoking work that embodies unity, hope, and peace across nations. He will conduct an international cast of choirs, soloists, and orchestra at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod. It is a one-off concert called Uniting Nations: One World. The concert will commemorate 80 years of the United Nations and will also feature a bold new production of the iconic Peace Child musical.

