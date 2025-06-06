Sir Karl Jenkins marks 25 years of The Armed Man with special anniversary release
This week heralds a landmark moment in contemporary classical music as DECCA Records unveils the 25th Anniversary Edition of The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, the enduring and powerful work by Sir Karl Jenkins.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace was commissioned by the Royal Armouries to mark the transition from one millennium to another. It reflects on the passing of ‘the most war-torn and destructive century in human history’ and looks forward in hope to a more peaceful future.
The 25th anniversary edition, released today, includes a cover redesign; a history of the commission by Guy Wilson, Master of the Armouries; updated biographies for contributors; and new notes from Julian Lloyd Webber reflecting on the debut performance, plus a note from Sir Karl himself.
Sir Karl Jenkins said, "I’m delighted that this piece has found resonance globally with so many of you over the years. I regret to say that there has been no let-up in war and conflict since I dedicated the piece to the victims of Kosovo, but we continue to make music in remembrance of those who have fallen and in the hope that humanity can find a way to heal".
On Wednesday, July 9, Sir Karl will conduct a one-off live performance of his powerful masterpiece One World – a stirring, thought-provoking work that embodies unity, hope, and peace across nations. He will conduct an international cast of choirs, soloists, and orchestra at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod. It is a one-off concert called Uniting Nations: One World. The concert will commemorate 80 years of the United Nations and will also feature a bold new production of the iconic Peace Child musical.
To purchase a copy of 25th Anniversary Edition of The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace go to karljenkins.decca.com
Tickets are available for Uniting Nations: One World featuring Sir Karl Jenkins from international-eisteddfod.co.uk/events/wednesday-9th-july-2025-uniting-nations-one-world