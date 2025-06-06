Leading care provider expands services in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This scheme represents an important step forward in enhancing the availability of high-quality, person-centred care and affordable housing for individuals in the local community.

The service aims to support residents who are over the age of 55, who may require some elements of personal care, helping them to live independently in a safe and secure environment.

Located in the heart of Telford, Stirchley House consists of 66 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments, designed to meet the needs of those who can live independently but require additional support with daily tasks.

Stirchley House

The service offers 24/7 care and a range of services to ensure that residents have access to the assistance they need, whenever it is required.

This new service, developed in partnership with Preferred Homes Limited (PHL), is part of Radis Community Care’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality care solutions that help people live independently for longer.

The service also offers an integrated approach to care, combining social interaction, well-being activities, and a supportive community environment.

Sarah Brown, Regional Manager at Radis Community Care, said: “We are excited to be delivering care services at Stirchley House, and working with the wider community to bring people together.

“Our team and on-site care staff will create bespoke plans tailored to each individual, ensuring they receive the help and support they need.”

In addition to the care provided by Radis staff, the service offers a variety of social and recreational activities aimed at promoting the well-being of residents and enhancing their quality of life.

Stephen Sorrell, Social Partnership Director of Preferred Homes Limited, said: “There is a significant and growing need for affordable Extra Care Housing across the UK such as Stirchley House, which will support older people to live well into their later years.

“Through the care provided by Radis, this type of specialist housing can transform health outcomes for residents, promoting accessibility and helping people to retain their autonomy. We look forward to seeing this community grow and flourish through with the support of the excellent on-site team.”

Radis Logo

This service represents an important step in addressing the growing demand for flexible, accessible care options for older adults in the Telford area.

With the launch of the Stirchley House Extra Care Housing development, Radis Community Care continues its efforts to provide people in Telford and across England and Wales, with care solutions that are designed to promote dignity, independence, and a strong sense of community.

Radis Community Care remains focused on providing a flexible, person-centred care model that is responsive to the needs of the community. The team is excited to continue to enhance its services in Telford and beyond, offering a broad range of care solutions that empower residents to live independently with the support they need.

For more information on Radis Community Care’s Extra Care services at Stirchley House, please call 0330 100 8150.