The first affordable homes complete at Woodland Glade, The Hem in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Once completed, the development will feature 299 high-quality two-, three, and four-bedroom homes, designed to meet the needs of the growing local community. Of these, 102 homes will be delivered in partnership with Bromford Housing including 86 homes available for affordable rent and 16 homes offered through shared ownership.

This milestone is great example of Vistry Group’s commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality housing that is accessible to all. The partnership with Bromford ensures that a significant portion of the development supports long-term affordability and inclusivity for residents in Telford.

Construction works are well underway, with final completion expected by March 2028.

Vistry hands over first affordable homes at Woodland Glade, Telford

Michael Moore, Managing Directorat Vistry North West Midlands, said: “We are proud to reach this important milestone and to be delivering much-needed affordable homes in partnership with Bromford Housing. This development reflects our dedication to creating vibrant, inclusive communities across the UK.”

Tracey Bird, Project Manager at Bromford, added: “It’s fantastic to see the first of our affordable homes at Woodland Glade handed over and ready for customers to move in. Working closely with Vistry, we’re providing high-quality homes to local families that will make a real difference to their lives. It’s a great example of what strong partnership working can achieve.”

Shaun Davies, MP for Telford, commented: I’m pleased to see such a strong commitment to social housing in this development. It’s creating real opportunities for more families and residents - and that’s something we should all celebrate. The reality is that it’s becoming harder for local people to find secure, affordable homes and social housing offers that security. It’s not just about putting roofs over heads, it’s about building stronger, more connected communities. Thank you to everyone involved in delivering this project.