Shropshire Humanists to present free public talk in Shrewsbury

The evening starts at 6.30pm for refreshments and chat before the talk at 7pm at the Unitarian Church, 39-40 High Street, Shrewsbury SY1 1LR.

Religious people often talk about having a ‘spiritual experience’, aka ‘transcendental experience’. Can non-religious people have similar experiences? After a brief outline of the background, phenomenology and possible causes of these experiences, there will be an open discussion.

Then we will consider how a humanist might answer the question ‘What is the Meaning of Life’? After a brief deconstruction of this perennial question and consideration of the metaphysical implications, there will be an open discussion.

For more information see our website: shropshire.humanist.org.uk