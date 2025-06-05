Reimagined Peace Child musical premieres at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This powerful reimagining of Peace Child forms the first half of an extraordinary evening, and echoes recent climate-themed productions such as Glyndebourne’s UPRISING and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s KYOTO. The reworking envisions a future shaped by global cooperation and the passion of young people.

Set against the backdrop of the climate emergency, the story imagines how young people from the five permanent members of the UN Security Council - China, France, Russia, the UK and the USA - might come together to transform the UN and build a peaceful, sustainable world. The piece has been developed through workshops at the Perth and Hay Literary Festivals, and will be performed by a vibrant, multinational youth cast.

David Woollcombe, President of Peace Child International with Shea Ferron at the iconic Llangollen Pavilion.

Popular North Wales singer Shea Ferron, winner of the International Voice of Musical Theatre at Llangollen International Eisteddfod in 2024 and member of the celebrated John’s Boys Male Chorus, will proudly represent the UK in this ground-breaking production.

David Woollcombe, President of Peace Child International, said: “This is an audacious undertaking in turbulent times, but for over 40 years, young people have never failed to offer compelling solutions where leaders have faltered. I am confident that our talented cast will rise to the challenge and deliver once again in Llangollen. I am so thrilled that we shall be bringing young people from Russia, China, United States, Britain and France, the P5 as they are known, to perform a new version of Peace Child in the Eisteddfod's Uniting Nations Concert."

Following its premiere, Peace Child will travel to the Ljubljana Festival in Slovenia on 23rd August, before concluding its journey with a prestigious gala performance at the United Nations in New York on 24th October 2025, marking UN Day.

In the second half of the concert, acclaimed Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins will conduct a performance of his powerful choral work One World. Featuring a massed international choir and orchestra, the piece unites global voices in a stirring call for peace, justice and unity.

This will be an unforgettable evening, uniting youth-led storytelling with world-class music. It promises to be one of the highlights of the 2025 Llangollen International Eisteddfod.