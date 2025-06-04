Strikers Big Bash 2025: A battle for glory at Bowring Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The event will be officially inaugurated by Mr. Steve Reese, Lead Officer of the Shropshire Cricket League, adding prestige to this much-anticipated spectacle. Eight teams from across the UK will go head-to-head in a thrilling contest, each determined to claim ultimate victory and cricketing glory.

With £701 cash prize and a coveted trophy awaiting the champions, and £401 for the runners-up, there’s more than just pride on the line. Additionally, multiple individual awards—including trophies and cash prizes—will recognize standout performances, ensuring every player brings their best game to the field.

Cricket enthusiasts, sports lovers, and local supporters are invited to witness the action unfold. Expect explosive batting, tactical bowling, and breathtaking fielding as teams battle for supremacy.