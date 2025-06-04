Llangollen Pavilion gears up for a spectacular weekend: Garden Railway Festival and Llanfest 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Llangollen Pavilion is set to host a weekend of excitement and community celebration with two major events; the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival on Saturday, June 7, and Llanfest 2025 on Sunday, June 8.

Llangollen Garden Railway Festival – Saturday, June 7

Muddy Elephant are just one of the bands playing at Llanfest 2025.

Since its inception in 2021, the Llangollen Garden Railway Festival has become one of the UK’s premier model garden railway events. This year, over 40 of the UK’s leading retailers will showcase an array of large-scale model railway layouts, representing various periods and countries. The festival promises a day filled with intricate displays, live demonstrations, and opportunities for enthusiasts to connect and share their passion.

The festival will run from 10am to 4.30pm. Tickets are priced at £14, with free entry for accompanied children.

Llanfest 2025 – Sunday, June 8

Our amazing summer of live music kicks off with the return of our legendary Llanfest, taking centre stage in the pavilion on Sunday, June 8, from 2:00 PM to 10:30 PM. This one-day music festival will feature seven of the best up-and-coming bands from North Wales and the North West of England, offering a diverse lineup from rock anthems to indie tunes and euphoric club classics.

Early bird tickets are available in advance for £15 from Llangollen.net using the discount code LLANFEST25; tickets will be £20 at the door.

The Llangollen Garden Railway Festival has become one of the UK’s premier model garden railway events

Keith Potts, representing the Llangollen Pavilion, encapsulated the spirit of the weekend: “This weekend at the Pavilion is all about bringing people together – whether you’re here to marvel at the intricate artistry of model railways or to party with brilliant live music. We’re proud to be hosting two events that celebrate community, creativity, and the unique spirit of Llangollen. It’s a weekend not to be missed and the perfect start to another amazing Summer in Llangollen."