'A great honour' - headteacher visits palace for royal garden party

His Majesty The King gave permission for a garden party to be hosted at Buckingham Palace, supported by the Department for Education, to recognise and celebrate those working in education across the United Kingdom.

Mrs. Ferron-Evans is currently the Headteacher at Ysgol Rhiwabon, near Wrexham and is also a Director on the Academic Steering Group for the Professional Teaching Institute, based in London.

Mrs. Ferron-Evans to rear of Buckingham Palace

For the last 20 Years Ysgol Rhiwabon has been proud to be a member of the Prince's Teaching Institute (PTI) founded by the King when he was then Prince of Wales.

The PTI, now known as the Professional Teaching Institute, is a charitable organisation dedicated to excellent teacher and leadership training.

King Charles III taking tea in The Royal Tea Tent

The CPD events are subject-focused, empowering teachers to provide a rich subject experience for their students.

Mrs. Ferron-Evans with her husband Giles Evans in The Royal Tea Tent.

Headteacher and Academic Steering Group Director, Mrs Ferron-Evans said: "It is a privilege to be part of the PTI. The Garden Party and the opportunity to meet the King in The Royal Tea Tent was a great honour.

Staff and students have been involved in the work of the PTI for many years and this event at Buckingham Palace is something we can be very proud of in our school.

We are looking forward to being a part of the organisation for many years to come.

Meeting the King gave us the opportunity to thank him for his support and to discuss the work of the important teaching organisation he is responsible for setting up. "

Mrs Ferron-Evans was accompanied by her husband, Mr Giles Evans to the event.