Working together! Telford housebuilder donates more than £600 to three local organisations

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Abbey Walk and Abbey Fields, on Castle Farm Way, has donated a total of £692 to Periods Matter, The Albrighton Trust and Sutton Hill Allotments Association as part of its Community Fund initiative.

The fund, which was launched last year, provides community organisations with donations to help them thrive, with local causes encouraged to apply for their share of a £7,500 pot.

Periods Matter exists to reduce period poverty, promote period positivity and help anyone in need, by supplying free period products and menstrual education. The donation from Redrow Midlands has been used to purchase more period packs for girls and women in need across the region.

Clare Roberts-Molloy, founder of Periods Matter, said: "We were absolutely thrilled to receive the funding and support from Redrow.

“We support around 1,000 individuals and families per year and this funding will help us to provide essential period products to those in need."

Periods Matter founder Clare Roberts-Mulloy (left) and treasurer Helen Kenny received a cheque from Redrow Midlands

The Albrighton Trust also received funding to purchase new fishing landing nets for its users to enjoy. The trust provides a range of educational and recreational activities tailored specifically for individuals with physical and learning disabilities, ill-health or any other challenges.

Meanwhile, the Sutton Hill Allotments Association has benefitted from a £292 donation to purchase picnic benches for its communal area. It is hoped members of the community will be able to enjoy eating lunch among the tranquillity of the allotments when the weather gets warmer.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director at Redrow Midlands said: “We are delighted to be able to support these amazing local groups with our latest Community Fund donations.

“We are committed to building thriving communities within our developments and are proud to support exceptional organisations that are dedicated to serving the residents of Telford and its surrounds. We hope our donations will enable these groups to continue their important work in helping others in the community.”

