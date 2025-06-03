Tickets go live for Hands Together Ludlow’s fundraiser

Chief Operating Officer, Susie O’Hagan, said: "We have been blown away with the interest in the event since we since we announced it in May. It is very exciting to be hosting our own homage to The Great British Menu and showcasing our work supporting the people of Ludlow though food. James Sherwin and his team at Wild Shropshire are gearing up to create an exciting menu from whatever ingredients we have available, so his knowledge of seasonal cooking and local suppliers is key.

"As a very much community-based charity, town-wide support is key to all we do and we really appreciate the offers of auction prizes we have received (more welcome!) and sponsorship in what we know are difficult times for businesses. Those we have spoken to are very excited to attend the event and now tickets have gone live we expect them to sell out pretty quickly. Friends of HTL and event sponsors have had early access to tickets and with many of the 96 available already sold, I suggest people buy sooner rather than later to make sure they can be part of this exclusive event,"

The Fundraising Banquet & Auction will celebrate HTL’s work and showcase Wild’s skill with an innovative culinary experience that embraces the challenge of creating a high-quality, three-course banquet using surplus and seasonal ingredients. The evening will culminate in an auction, offering an exciting opportunity for attendees to support HTL’s mission. Tickets can be bought on-line here: The Big Event 2025 Ticket or via The Big Event page on the HTL website: The Big Event 2025

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact susie.ohagan@handstogetherludlow.org.uk. Tickets for the event will go on general sale from June 1st, information on how to buy will be on the website: handstogetherludlow.org.uk