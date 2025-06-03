Lifelong friends create wellbeing business offering "intuitive rest" through unique immersive floating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The inspiration came whilst hosting at Yogafit in Ibiza, where they experienced a Somatic Singing Floating Soundbath that proved to be profoundly restorative. Viv, who lives with a neurodivergent mind, felt an unrecognised sense of calm, while Toni noticed a significant reduction in her muscle and joint pain. That night, they both experienced the most restful sleep they had in years — a deep, replenishing state that lasted for a few days.

Experience rest with a Somatic Soundwave Healing Floating Soundbath

Although they had attended Soundbaths before, the difference of floating was unlike anything else they experienced. Curiosity led them to explore the science behind it — discovering that sound vibrations travel four times faster through water than air, significantly amplifying the therapeutic effect. That revelation made one thing clear: they needed to bring this experience to others.

Back in the UK, they trained extensively, studying under the daughter of a Buddhist Monk who shared his wisdom and her own business experience. They earned full certification in both Sound Healing and Floating Soundbath facilitation, and are now a fully insured, accredited and incorporated practice.

Prestfelde Somatic Soundbath

Somatic Soundwave Healing is based in Shropshire, offering "Intuitive Rest" through immersive Floating Soundbaths at carefully selected venues. They create safe, serene spaces where individuals can deeply relax, reset, and reconnect.

Somatic Soundwave Healing at Yogafit Retreats

Toni and Viv are proud to bring this unique, science-backed Somatic Floating Soundbath experience to the Midlands and beyond — and to help others find the same peace, relief, and renewal that first inspired their journey.

Our private, small group sessions

Collaborating with local businesses