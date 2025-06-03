Enjoy a tasty breakfast and the chance to talk

The local independent charity is demonstrating the positive impact of bringing together older men for a cooked breakfast at a discounted price and providing the opportunity to meet friends, make new ones, and discuss a range of topics to help create a sense of belonging. Whilst there are many activity and sporting groups across the county for younger men and a huge variety of social opportunities for ladies of all ages there’s a shortage of places where older men are free to share their life experiences in a safe and comfortable setting. At the Breakfast Clubs conversations about bereavement, medical ailments, loneliness and the transition from work into retirement can all be discussed openly and without fear of judgement

Claire Fishlock, of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, helps to organise both clubs. She said: "We know that social opportunities like these can make a real difference to the wellbeing of older men. Research shows that older men tend to have fewer friends than women and are less inclined to ask for help if something is worrying them. We find that sharing breakfast creates a bond and is a great way to get men talking.”

Continued Claire: “Our regulars are a very friendly and welcoming bunch, and we encourage any men aged over 50 to come along and join us. If you don’t know anyone at Breakfast Club, don’t worry, you soon will!”

The charity's Breakfast Club in Shrewsbury is encouraging more men to join.

The Telford Men’s Breakfast Club at The Toby Carvery on Shawbirch Cross Roads meets on the fourth Tuesday of every month and regularly attracts 40 or more attendees. The Shrewsbury Men’s Breakfast Club meets at The Red Lion on Battlefield Road on the first Monday of every month and is eager to welcome new members having been established earlier this year.

Both clubs meet from 10.00am until noon and breakfast is followed by good-humoured conversation and the opportunity to take part in a general knowledge quiz. The charity is also speaking with the men that attend to understand if they would like to hear from a range of guest speakers and what topics would be of most interest.

If you would like further information on Men’s Breakfast Clubs, please call Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin on 01743 233 123 or email enquiries@ageukstw.org.uk. If you are going along on your own, it is a good idea to let Claire know so that she can welcome you when you arrive. If you would like them to, Claire and her volunteers can help you to settle in and introduce you to other men during your first visit.