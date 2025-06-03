A busy month for Bicton and Oxon WI

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A few days later our walking group had a great circular walk from Hanwood, via Hook-a-gate. Perfect weather, no mud, no cows blocking our way, beautiful scenery and, of course, great company! We finished with coffee and cake at the Cock Inn.

Our walkers had good weather

Several members attended the Shropshire Federation Annual Meeting at Theatre Severn. We enjoyed hearing about the last year and future plans together with catching up with other WI members and a spot of shopping.

Before the meeting in Theatre Severn

Following lunch at the Anchor, the main speaker was Dr Mark Spencer, a forensic botanist. So enthusiastic about his work, it was fascinating to hear him. It is always an enjoyable day!

Other events in the month have included Coffee catch-Up at Refresh, and Supper Club at The Armoury - always good to have a natter!