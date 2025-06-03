100 artists to gather for North Shore Beach Plein Air Day in Llandudno

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Organised by Jackson’s Art , this free public event celebrates artistic expression in the open air, offering a rare opportunity to watch artists at work as they capture the striking beauty and heritage of Llandudno’s scenic coastline.

From 10am to 3.30pm, artists will line the promenade with easels, canvases, and sketchbooks, drawing inspiration from North Shore Beach’s iconic surroundings – including its sweeping seafront, elegant Victorian buildings, the historic pier, and nearby gardens.

Plein Air Day

“This scenic coast is a perfect open-air studio for capturing light, texture, and atmosphere,” says Lisa Takahashi, event organiser and artist. “North Shore Beach offers artists a rich variety of subjects – from the perspective of the pier and promenade to the natural textures of sea and stone.”

A Chance for the Public to Engage

Whether you're an art enthusiast or curious passer-by, this free and family-friendly event offers a unique opportunity to appreciate Llandudno’s natural beauty.

Local residents and visitors are encouraged to come down and engage.

Plein Air Day

Building Community and Promoting Wellbeing

This is the fourth plein air event organised by art material enthusiasts, Jackson’s Art, following the success of previous plein air events at Kilve Beach in Somerset and Hampstead Heath in London. The events foster an inclusive and supportive environment where local and visiting artists can connect and collaborate, whilst capturing the beauty of some of the UK’s most picturesque locations.

“Our plein air events are as much about community and wellbeing as they are about capturing landscapes and making art.” says organiser Lisa Takahashi. “They offer a chance to slow down, connect with nature, be present in the moment, and meet like-minded people.”

“There’s something truly special about painting in the open air. The natural light, shifting landscapes, and fresh air not only inspire creativity but also promote mindfulness and wellbeing.”

Attendee Quotes from Previous Plein Air Events

“It was really special to be with a big group of artists out in the elements sharing their passion for painting and creating.” (Louise Waugh, professional artist)

“I enjoyed the opportunity to paint with other artists. It is always inspiring to see what others can do. I also enjoy the security of painting in a group. I don’t have the confidence to set my easel up on my own!”.

“Painting plein air is essentially a solitary pursuit, so the joy of the day, beyond the variable and interesting location, was the gathering of artists and the exposure to a range of image-making and image makers with a common purpose.”

Event Schedule:

10am – Artists gather at the Llandudno Pier Coffee Shop Kiosk

10.30am – 3pm – Live art-making throughout North Shore Beach

3pm – Informal meet-up for artists and attendees to reflect on the day

Admission is free, and members of the public are encouraged to walk through the event, observe artists as they work, and engage in conversations about their creative processes.

Whether you're a local resident, visitor, or art enthusiast, the North Shore Beach Plein Air Day promises a uniquely inspiring cultural experience in one of Wales' most picturesque seaside towns.