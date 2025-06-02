Ludlow Town Walls Trust launches Poetry Competition!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The competition has two categories, Junior, for poets aged 12 to 18, and Adult for poets older than 18 with the theme ‘Ludlow’.

The competition is another fundraising initiative from the Town Walls Trust which recognises local talent and provides different opportunities for participation in the raising of funds to support the conservation and repair of the Town wall.

The trust is offering cash prizes for winners from both the Junior and Adult categories and the winners will be invited to read their poems as part of an evening event at the Ludlow Methodist Church on 23 August.

“This is a different venture from our other fundraising activities,” said Colin Richards who is chair of the Ludlow Town Walls Trust. “I hope it will be attractive to writers of all ages who can celebrate the many aspects of life in this unique Town.”

Information on how to enter the competition can be found on the Ludlow Town Walls Trust website: ludlow-town-walls-trust.uk