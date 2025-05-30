Naomi a hiking hero for Wolves Foundation and Compton Care

Naomi Whitehouse and three friends are taking on the Yorkshire 3 Peaks, a 24-mile circular route challenge which will see a team of Hiking Heroes scale Pen y Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough, all raising money for the Foundation and Compton Care.

Part of the motivation for Naomi is that her Dad, Garry Leslie, works as a Community Connector for the Foundation, helping people improve their financial and employment prospects as part of the Building Brighter Futures programme delivered with the City of Wolverhampton Council.

“I wanted to do a new challenge, and I love going on walks, having climbed Snowdon last year,” says Naomi.

“And when the email dropped into my inbox from Wolves Foundation, the Yorkshire 3 Peaks certainly sounded like a challenge!

“I hear about all the good work of Wolves Foundation in the community through my Dad and everyone knows how important Compton Care is to the people of Wolverhampton.

“So, putting all that together, it was really good timing with me wanting to do a personal challenge and having the opportunity to raise funds for two really worthwhile charities.”

Naomi with Dad Garry as she prepares for the challenge.

Fundraising from the challenge will be shared equally between Compton Care, which provides specialist palliative and bereavement support to people with life limiting conditions and their families, and Wolves Foundation, Wolves’ official charity, which delivers over 45 unique projects to people of all ages and abilities in the aim of creating opportunities and changing lives.

“I was a bit surprised when Naomi told me what she had decided to do, but I am very proud of her,” adds Garry.

“The Foundation relies on funding to deliver its wide range of work, and that includes from events such as this one, so we are really grateful to everyone taking part.

“When I turn up to different community venues with my Wolves gear on, people assume I am there to talk about football, but instead it’s all about how we might be able to help people with advice and improving their financial wellbeing.

“There is so much more that we can do, but for that we need funding, so good luck to Naomi and all the other Hiking Heroes as they prepare for their challenge.”

The team of Hiking Heroes will be supported all the way by experienced mountain leaders from organisers Sky Blue Adventures, as well as benefitting from a really supportive environment with everyone pushing each other on.

“As the day gets closer, I am getting more excited and more nervous,” says Naomi.

“There is a voice in my head saying I might not be able to do it but I’m very determined and I know we are all going to support each other to make sure we complete the challenge.”

