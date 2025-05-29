Tickets still available for VE Day Anniversary Concert this weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The concert, this coming Saturday evening (May 31), is in the Abbey Church, which Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club will feature the Bill Basey Band (Glenn Miller-style) and DJ Bertie Blighty.

The doors will open at 7pm and there will be a licensed bar in the Abbey Church.

Tickets, to raise money for Rotary charities and Shrewsbury Abbey, are available from the Abbey Shop or by phoning 07968 779008.

VE Day 80th Anniversary Concert organiser David Morris said they were aiming for 200 tickets sales.