Safe space offered for popular food and drink festival

Located on the high street in the heart of the town, TMC operate The Space, a co working, meeting and professional events hub, which will be open throughout the day of the festival. The calming interior will provide a quiet, inclusive, and welcoming environment for anyone in need of a moment’s pause.

Whether visitors are looking for a calm spot, an easily accessible base to tend to little ones, or simply want to step away from the crowds, TMC and The Space are ensuring that everyone can enjoy the festival in their own way.

The Space, operated by TMC Strategic Communications

Now in its 15th year, The Congleton Food and Drink Festival transforms the town centre. The event showcases local producers and global flavours while bringing people together. With more than 100 food and drink stalls, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, it’s one of the most anticipated events in the local calendar, drawing thousands of visitors each year.

This isn’t the first time TMC and The Space have supported community celebrations. During Congleton’s Christmas lights switch-on in 2024, they welcomed residents inside offering a warm and reachable spot for families and individuals.

Speaking about their involvement, Tim McCloud, Chief Executive Officer of TMC, said: “We’re passionate about being more than just a business on the high street, we’re an active part of Congleton life. When big events like the Food and Drink Festival bring thousands of people into town, we want to do our bit to help everyone enjoy the day.”

Tim continued: “It's about making sure the festival is truly inclusive. Whether someone needs a moment to regroup, has accessibility requirements, or just wants somewhere quiet to sit for a while, that's what being part of a community means to us.”

With continued investment in The Space’s facilities, such as the recently launched podcast studio, the building is becoming a key hub for collaboration, creativity and networking in the local area.

Festivalgoers are warmly invited to take a break from the excitement and make use of the quiet, comfortable environment at The Space, just steps away from the action.