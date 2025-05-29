Rotary secret unveiled - £1,000 gift to hospice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rotarians in the Shrewsbury Severn club had devoted an entire meeting to discussing and deciding who should be the beneficiaries of their latest fundraising campaign.

Members were unanimous that they wanted a lion’s share of the fundraising to supporting the Severn Hospice’s appeal.

It was agreed they would ask the hospice to give the club a talk, but would keep their donation under wraps.

So when senior community fundraiser Nicky Green visited to provide an overview of the hospice’s specialist end of life care, she had no idea she would be returning with a cheque for £1,000.

Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club president David Morris (centre) presents a cheque for £1,000 to Nicky Green, Severn Hospice senior community fundraiser Nicky Green, watched by Mark Drew.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” she said. “I was more than happy to simply accept the club’s invitation to speak. I had absolutely no idea I would be coming away with such an incredible amount of money.

“Thank you so much for inviting me – it is lovely to be here.

“The £1,000 is a real boost to our fundraising campaign and on behalf of Severn Hospice I cannot thank Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club enough.”

Said club president David Morris, who presented the £1,000 cheque to Nicky: “Thank you for all your hard work throughout the year. The hospice is a priority for all of us and does a fantastic job.”

He added: “Yours has a special place in our hearts.”

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club with Nicky Green and Mark Drew.

The president confirmed that the amount was the largest single donation since the club was founded nearly 40 years ago.

Nicky, who has worked at the hospice for four years, told Rotarians: “I absolutely love the job – it’s an honour and a privilege.”

She outlined the hospice’s specialism in end-of-life care, from the nurses who look after patients in their own homes to their extensive support services, which includes bereavement support.

She said the hospice had to raise £11.5m this year – it spends over £26,500 per day on care – and she also outlined the £1m Perry Ward repairs appeal.

“We need to do the repairs for providing care now. But we won’t spend money unless we have got it. We are lucky to have support from communities.”

Nicky added: “Shropshire Hospice is a wonderful uplifting, positive place with caring staff who are amazing.”

Another guest at the talk was Mark Drew, editor of the Shropshire Star who are strongly backing the hospice’s major fundraising appeal.