Your car as a toy car - Hot Wheels heads to Birmingham to find its next model
UK car drivers have the chance to have their vehicle reimagined as a toy car to be enjoyed by millions as the Hot Wheels Legends Tour comes to the UK. New for 2025, the UK winner will be flown to El Segundo, California, to experience the Legends Tour there.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Judged by Hot Wheels designer Craig Callum, YouTuber Mat Armstrong and presenter Nicola Hume and in partnership with Smyths Toys Superstores, Forge Motorsport and Collecting Cars, Hot Wheels will seek out entries that embody authenticity, creativity and the unmistakable ‘garage spirit’. Vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages are eligible, including restomods, racing cars, custom classics, drag racers, off-roaders and trucks. Entry is simple and quick, with just three images and a short description uploaded at hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk required.
After an initial online selection process, three UK finalists will be invited to attend the Gravity Show on 23 and 24 August at the NEC, Birmingham. There, judges Craig, Mat and Nicola will select the UK finalist in front of a live audience.
The judges’ pick will progress to the European final, which will narrow down the selection and send an entrant to compete at the Global Grand Finale. The overall winning vehicle at the Global Grand Finale will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ – a collection of the brand’s most iconic and historic vehicles. Alongside this accolade, the winning vehicle will be transformed into a 1:64 scale die-cast, available for sale at retailers around the world.