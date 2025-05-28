Your car as a toy car - Hot Wheels heads to Birmingham to find its next model

Judged by Hot Wheels designer Craig Callum, YouTuber Mat Armstrong and presenter Nicola Hume and in partnership with Smyths Toys Superstores, Forge Motorsport and Collecting Cars, Hot Wheels will seek out entries that embody authenticity, creativity and the unmistakable ‘garage spirit’. Vehicles of all shapes, sizes and ages are eligible, including restomods, racing cars, custom classics, drag racers, off-roaders and trucks. Entry is simple and quick, with just three images and a short description uploaded at hotwheelsuklegendstour.co.uk required.

After an initial online selection process, three UK finalists will be invited to attend the Gravity Show on 23 and 24 August at the NEC, Birmingham. There, judges Craig, Mat and Nicola will select the UK finalist in front of a live audience.

The judges’ pick will progress to the European final, which will narrow down the selection and send an entrant to compete at the Global Grand Finale. The overall winning vehicle at the Global Grand Finale will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends™ – a collection of the brand’s most iconic and historic vehicles. Alongside this accolade, the winning vehicle will be transformed into a 1:64 scale die-cast, available for sale at retailers around the world.

The winner will see their car shrunk to pocket size to enjoyed by fans of all ages

