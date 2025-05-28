Summer celebration of farming to return bigger and better than ever

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Rhug Estate’s popular Open Farm Sunday takes place from 10am to 4pm on June 8.

The Estate is preparing to welcome hundreds of visitors for another series of agricultural activities and attractions.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to explore parts of the 12,500-acre site, based near Corwen in Denbighshire, and enjoy a range of entertainment including farming demos, competitions, children's games, tractor trailer tours and education workshops.

Artists and traders from across Wales and Shropshire will be in attendance

Entry is free and there will be an abundance of stalls featuring independent local businesses and food and drink producers.

Rhug Estate owner Lord Newborough said: “Our Open Farm Sunday is a beloved tradition, bringing together the local community, visitors from afar, and those interested in Welsh farming and craftsmanship.

“From the moment we open the gates, guests will be greeted with a warm welcome and a host of activities suitable for all ages.

“One of the highlights of the day will be the farm tours, where people can hop aboard a classic tractor trailer and enjoy a guided journey around the Estate's lush fields, organic farms, and scenic landscape.”

He added: “It's a fantastic way for families to learn about sustainable farming practices, Welsh agriculture, and the story behind Rhug's commitment to organic produce.

“Kids and adults alike will love the chance to see the farm in action and get up close to the land that provides the ingredients for our famous products.”

The stalls will offer a variety of handcrafted gifts, Welsh crafts, and homemade treats from some of the region’s finest producers and makers.

“It's a wonderful opportunity to support them, pick up unique souvenirs, and taste some of the finest Welsh delicacies,” added Lord Newborough.

“We will also have sheepdog demonstrations, sheep shearing, farm machinery, and more.

“It promises to be a memorable day of exploration, learning, and celebrating Welsh heritage - we can’t wait to see you all soon!”

Volunteers from Wales Federation of Young Farmers (Wales YFC) will be on hand to give information and guidance.