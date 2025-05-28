Shropshire Star
National Women's Register to hold annual conference in Telford

This year, our annual conference is themed ‘Fire’ and will be taking place in the Telford Mercure hotel on 5 July.

By contributor Claire Kendrick
Published
Last updated

Speakers include the Curator of Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and a live events audio producer who has worked on prestigious events including Coldplay’s tour, the FA Cup Final and the London New Year Fireworks display.

The event boasts a range of great workshops including graphology, mindfulness, bee keeping, gong bath, ecology, sign language and line dancing.

NWR members enjoy workshops at the national conference
The NWR conference is a great opportunity for members across the country to connect with each other for thought provoking talks, engaging workshops, friendly conversation and fun activities.

Additional activities include a quiz and meal on the evening of Friday, 4 July and discounted museum trips on Sunday, 6 July.

More details can be found on nwr.org.uk/nwr-national-conference-2025

NWR Conference
