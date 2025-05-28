National Women's Register to hold annual conference in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Speakers include the Curator of Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and a live events audio producer who has worked on prestigious events including Coldplay’s tour, the FA Cup Final and the London New Year Fireworks display.

The event boasts a range of great workshops including graphology, mindfulness, bee keeping, gong bath, ecology, sign language and line dancing.

NWR members enjoy workshops at the national conference

The NWR conference is a great opportunity for members across the country to connect with each other for thought provoking talks, engaging workshops, friendly conversation and fun activities.

Additional activities include a quiz and meal on the evening of Friday, 4 July and discounted museum trips on Sunday, 6 July.

More details can be found on nwr.org.uk/nwr-national-conference-2025