Vital Wolves Foundation group to expand

Thanks to funding from the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, the new Players’ Project Pilot will not only feature more sessions but also an increased presence from past and present Wolves players, across the men’s and women’s first teams and Academy.

There will also be a new respite group specifically for people caring for a loved one with dementia, offering them the opportunity for respite and to share experiences and advice with each other as part of a support network.

Marshall Munetsi enjoyed a game of Players Bingo when he visited Molineux Memories.

“We are delighted to have been successful with our application for funding from the Players’ Project Pilot and really appreciative of the support from the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association,” said Emily Boyle, Senior Older Adults officer with Wolves Foundation.

“Molineux Memories has become such an important group for everyone involved, and we have conversations all the time with people who attend about the positive impact which it delivers.

“It has become such an important support network both for people with dementia and their carers, to come together and enjoy a cup of tea and a chat, as well as taking part in activities and welcoming visits from special guests.

“This new funding will help us expand the programme into the community and have even more impact, as well as being able to reach out to different demographics.

“Being able to involve more players from the club, past and present, is going to be a key part of Molineux Memories going forward, and the Senior Leadership Team from the men’s playing staff will be having more influence.

“It’s a really exciting step which will allow us to work with more people and find new and different ways to support people with dementia and their carers.”

Molineux Memories was launched in 2014 to support individuals with early-onset or diagnosed dementia, aiming to combat loneliness and isolation, improve mental health and wellbeing and foster connections through shared experiences.

Up until now, sessions have all been held at Molineux, including special activities such as quizzes and talks about memorabilia to try and support people with their cognition, as well as visits from special guests including past and present Wolves players.

In recent weeks, Nelson Semedo, Marshall Munetsi and Pedro Lima joined the group for a game of Players’ Bingo, Jorgen Strand Larsen and Dan Bentley took part in seated cricket, and John Richards and Steve Daley joined the 80th anniversary VE Day celebrations.

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen hits the target whilst visiting Molineux Memories.

The new funding will also allow Molineux Memories to be delivered for the first time in care homes across the city for residents unable to travel due to health or mobility issues.

“Molineux Memories has become a lifeline for our family over the last few years,” says Cheryl, whose father George has dementia.

“The weekly sessions have provided invaluable support and friendship and each session brings joy and humour to our lives which at times are sad, as we navigate our way through the cruel disease of dementia.

“Activities vary each week and are delivered in a light-hearted and entertaining way and we have formed long lasting friendships with both other participants and staff.”

“As a wife and carer of someone living with Alzheimer's disease, I have found this group to be invaluable,” adds Alison, wife of Frank.

“It is such a help in reducing isolation, and each week there is a different activity and/or discussion about a wide range of topics, usually centred around football - but it's fine if you know little or nothing like me!

“The staff at Molineux Memories understand and are so supportive - and if someone living with dementia does or says something unusual, it's just completely accepted, which is such a relief from the stress of being a carer.

“Our lives would be much poorer without this fantastic support group and we are so grateful that we are able to go.”

The new year-long Players’ Project Pilot has been launched by the Premier League and PFA with the aim of building stronger connections between players, football clubs and their local communities.