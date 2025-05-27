Test your nature knowledge at Lake Vyrnwy during the May half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The visitor site will be hosting its Move with Nature Trail, and everyone is being invited along to take a look and enjoy.

Participants will be able to test their knowledge with the nature quiz, as well as their skills trying out some of nature’s key movements.

Free to all, the trail will be running between Monday, May 26 and Sunday, June 1. There is no trail sheet for the week, participants are as to follow the markers around Dam Trail.

Griff Watkins, Lake Vyrnwy Visitor Site Manager, said: “Lake Vyrnwy is a fantastic place for families to visit during the half term holidays with lots to explore and do. But we wanted to make sure there was something a little extra during for everyone to take part in.

“The trail is a really fun way to engage the whole family and also use it as a learning experience for everyone as well. We look forward to welcoming everyone along during the holidays and hope they have a fantastic time.”

As an added extra, Blue Monday’s coffee and cake trailer is now taking up residence at Rhiwargor car park and will be available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to enjoy while paying a visit.

As well as the trail, other activities for everyone to enjoy including the next Farmer’s Market, which is set to take place on Saturday, June 7.

The market brings together local businesses and food producers to celebrate some of what Mid-Wales has on offer. Come along anytime between 10am to 3pm to discover some new products and learn about Lake Vyrnwy through the Vibrant Vyrnwy project.

The Move with Nature Trail will be taking place at Lake Vyrnwy for the May half term.

Once again, during the holidays and events more people are expected to pay a visit to Lake Vyrnwy, take in the spectacular scenery and have an enjoyable time with the walking routes on off. But visitors are being asked to take note of the routes that are accessible as the clean-up after Storm Darragh continues.

Teams have been on site since the storm, working hard on the ground to clear the debris and remove the fallen trees and this important work will continue during the half term.

Rhiwargor Car Park has now reopened for visitors to use, although the circular road still remains closed.

Storm Darragh hit Lake Vyrnwy early in December last year when the wind speeds across the site caused significant damage with many trees uprooting and falling, blocking many of the trails and a large section of the perimeter road.

As well as the Lake Vyrnwy Hotel, Artisan’s café, The Chocolate Cabin and the toilets being open, the main car park and trails near to the village are open and accessible.

For regular updates on the works and what is happening on site with the clean-up follow Lake Vyrnwy and Hafren Dyfrdwy on social media.

Anyone interested in having a stall at the market should get in touch by emailing VisitorSites@HDCymru.co.uk

Site information and updates can also be found by visiting hdcymru.co.uk/our-visitor-sites/lake-vyrnwy/storm-darragh