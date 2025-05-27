Housing Plus Group and the Cadent Foundation win national award for pioneering energy support initiative

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

They have been announced as winners at the 2025 ASCP Safety & Compliance Awards, taking home the top honour in the Best Initiative to Combat Fuel Poverty Crisis category.

Housing Plus Group is one leading providers of affordable housing, care and support services in the West Midlands - with over 33,000 homes across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Telford & Wrekin.

The award recognises the success of their joint initiative to support customers struggling with soaring energy costs, at a time when fuel poverty continues to affect thousands across the UK.

With funding from the Cadent Foundation, HPG launched a dedicated Energy Advice service in 2022. Since then, the initiative has supported more than 1,000 customers and delivered over £500,000 in financial relief through savings, grants, and reduced bills.

The award-winning service includes personalised support such as home visits, virtual appointments, supplier mediation, and tailored help for customers facing language or communication barriers. A dedicated Energy Advisor, funded by the Cadent Foundation, played a vital role in shaping and delivering the support offer.

In just over two years, the team has helped customers eliminate more than £236,000 in energy-related debt and carried out over 1,000 home energy checks to improve efficiency and reduce waste. Customers have also received items including heated throws, radiator foils, and energy-efficient lightbulbs, alongside support with benefit applications, energy complaints, and access to hardship funding.

The initiative has helped over 1000 people affected by rising energy bills.

Dan Bebbington, Debt and Energy Manager with Housing Plus Group, said: “Winning this award is a proud moment for our team and a powerful recognition of the impact we’ve made. This initiative is not just about lowering bills – it’s about helping people stay warm, safe and financially secure during incredibly tough times.

“We take a holistic approach, working closely with housing and property teams to tackle the underlying causes of fuel poverty – such as poor insulation or damp – while also supporting people with debt advice and budgeting.”

Ranjit Blythe, Managing Director of Cadent Foundation, added: “We’re thrilled that our partnership with Housing Plus Group has been recognised on a national stage. This award underlines the value of collaboration in tackling complex issues like fuel poverty and shows what can be achieved when we put people at the heart of service design.

“By providing targeted advice and practical solutions, this project has delivered real, lasting benefits for some of the most vulnerable members of the community.

“By combining expert energy guidance with housing and financial support, HPG and the Cadent Foundation have developed a wrap-around service that offers not just immediate relief, but long-term resilience for those facing energy hardship.”