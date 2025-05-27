Hafren Dyfrdwy hosts events across Powys and Wrexham to support customers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company is set to run ‘Support in the Community’, taking place in Welshpool, Wrexham, and Newtown in May and June.

The events aim to bring together a wide range of local organisations to offer residents a convenient, one-stop shop for advice, support, and wellbeing services.

Each event will run from 10am to 2pm, providing attendees with the opportunity to connect with organisations offering support on energy bills, community services, elderly care, mental health, and general wellbeing.

Organisations that will be taking part across the trio of events include Warm Wales, Age Cymru, PAVO, Ponthafren, Cyfle Cymru, We Mind The Gap, NEW Mind, The Game Change Project, Newtown Men’s Shed and many more.

The individual event details include:

Welshpool – Tuesday, May 27 - Welshpool Town Hall, Corn Exchange, 42 Broad Street, Welshpool, SY21 7JQ. Attendees include Hafren Dyfrdwy, Warm Wales, Age Cymru, PAVO, Ponthafren, Cyfle Cymru, and more.

Wrexham – Thursday, June 12 - Wrexham Wellbeing Hub, Waterworld Car Park, Wrexham, LL13 8BG. Attendees include Hafren Dyfrdwy, Warm Wales, AVOW, We Mind The Gap, NEW Mind, and more.

Newtown – Wednesday, June 25 - Hafan Yr Afon, Back Lane Car Park, Newtown, SY16 2HN. Attendees include Hafren Dyfrdwy, Warm Wales, The Game Change Project, Newtown Men’s Shed, Severn Wye, Age Cymru Powys, and more.

These events are open to all and are designed to make it easier for people to access the help they need in one place. Whether people are looking for advice on managing household bills, seeking mental health support, or simply want to learn more about local services, there will be something for everyone.

Lucy Bates, Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Connector, said: “We understand that navigating support services can be overwhelming. That’s why we’re bringing together a range of organisations under one roof to make it easier for our communities to get the help they need. We’re proud to be working with so many fantastic partners to make this happen and we look forward to welcoming customers along to offer advice.”

Hafren Dyfrdwy provides a water only service in Wrexham and parts of Denbighshire and Flintshire and both a water and wastewater service in Powys.

For further information about the Hafren Dyfrdwy Community Connectors and other partners visit hdcymru.co.uk/help-and-contact/here-to-help-hub/community-connectors