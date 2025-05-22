Telford care home celebrates Dementia Action Week with Boots memory boxes and reminiscence activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As part of this collaboration, Priorslee House Care Home received a specially curated ‘Boots Memory Boxes’, filled with lovingly recreated vintage products inspired by Boots’ historical archives.

Developed with expert input from Professor Victoria Tischler, Professor of Behavioural Science at the University of Surrey, the Memory Boxes are designed to evoke sensory memories and encourage storytelling among people living with dementia.

The boxes formed the centrepiece of group reminiscence sessions at Priorslee House Care Home, offering residents a chance to connect through shared memories and experiences prompted by familiar sights, sounds and smells from years gone by.

At Priorslee House, the memory box activities were met with heartfelt enthusiasm from residents, who shared personal stories, smiles, and moments of joyful recollection.

Residents at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home opening the Boots memory boxes

Jessica Stokes, Resident Liaison and Admissions Manager at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home commented: “It was truly heartwarming to see our residents light up as they explored the items in the Boots Memory Box. Many of them began sharing stories from their younger years, and it sparked such meaningful conversations between residents and staff. Initiatives like this really show the power of reminiscence in supporting emotional wellbeing.

“We’re proud to be part of something that brings so much comfort and joy to those living with dementia. It’s all part of our ongoing mission to support residents to live their best lives, every day.”

Residents at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home opening the Boots memory boxes

Aileen Beatty, Head of Dementia Care at HC-One, said: “These boxes are a brilliant way to engage our residents through familiar sights, sounds and smells from their past. We’re incredibly grateful to Boots for helping us mark Dementia Action Week in such a meaningful and interactive way.

“This initiative aligns with HC-One’s continued commitment to enhancing the lives of people living with dementia through compassionate, person-centred care.”

Resident looking at vintage magazine at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home from the Boots memory boxes