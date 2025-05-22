Stressed Shropshire parents take note! How animal petting sessions aren't just for kids this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From alpaca walks to goat yoga animal encounters across the UK are proving a popular remedy for grown-ups in need of a break. And it’s not just a trend, numerous studies have shown that interacting with animals can reduce anxiety, lower blood pressure, and even lift symptoms of depression.

Now, farms and animal attractions once seen as strictly for kids are embracing the adult market, offering everything from wellness retreats to corporate away days, all centred around the healing power of animal companionship.

Adults can also benefit from spending time with animals - Animal News Agency

One standout example is Kew Little Pigs, an award-winning farm that’s become a hub for both family fun and adult wellbeing. Best known for its “Pigs for Schools” initiative, which has reached more than 100,000 children, the farm also offers immersive, hands-on experiences for grown-ups looking to unwind.

“We’ve had office teams, NHS workers, even people celebrating big birthdays or divorces, all coming here for the same reason: to feel better,” says Olivia Mikhail, founder of Kew Little Pigs. “There’s something incredibly grounding and joyful about being around animals. People leave here lighter, calmer, and often smiling in a way they haven’t for ages.”

The farm’s celebrity show pigs have popped up at in-office events, weddings, hen parties and even life drawing classes. During the pandemic, emergency services workers flocked to the farm for its calming atmosphere, a discount still available today for Blue Light Card holders.

Five reasons animal experiences are good for grown-ups too:

Natural stress relief – Interacting with animals can lower cortisol levels and blood pressure.

Mental health boost – Contact with animals triggers feel-good chemicals like serotonin and oxytocin.

Encourages mindfulness – Focusing on animals helps people switch off and stay in the moment.

Enhances social connection – Great for bonding, whether at work or on a day out with friends.

A break from tech – Animal time means less screen time, and more real-world joy.

Whether you’re planning a date day, looking to treat your team, or simply need a moment of calm, Kew Little Pigs is one of many places proving that animal therapy isn’t just child’s play.

To find out more or to book your own relaxing animal encounter, visit www.kewlittlepigs.com.

Use code pigsdiscount24 at checkout for 20% off a Pet & Play session.