Pentabus launch first youth theatre

This weekly, term-time class is a creative space for young people interested in acting and devising, with the opportunity to perform in staged productions.

Elle While, Pentabus Artistic Director and BAFTA winner, commented: “Youth theatre is the reason that I have a career in theatre, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the potential that high-quality youth theatre provision can have on the prospects for young people and the broader community. I can’t wait to meet the young people and watch them grow and shine!”

Pentabus Young Company read through

No experience is necessary, and there will be opportunities for young people to build confidence, make new friends, and be heard, as well as special workshops with a variety of guest artists.

Weekly, Term-time Drama

Led by experienced directors, sessions take place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on Wednesdays from September 10. The 11–14 group takes place from 5pm – 6:15pm, and the 15–18 group from 6:30 – 7.45pm.

The cost for the full term is £85, with bursaries available.

Taster Sessions

Taster sessions take place on Monday, August 4 at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Tasters run from 10am – midday for ages 11–14, and 3pm – 5pm for ages 15–18, at £5 a head.

Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus, commented: “We’re beyond delighted to open the doors to a space where the next generation take centre stage, stories come alive, and creativity can flourish. As Shropshire's only producing theatre company, we’re proud to champion young talent in the region and create original work that reflects the voices and visions of our community."

More information: https://pentabus.co.uk/youth-theatre