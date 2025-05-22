New youth theatre led by BAFTA winner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This weekly, term-time class is a creative space for young people interested in acting and devising, with the opportunity to perform in staged productions.

Elle While, Pentabus Artistic Director and BAFTA winner, commented: “Youth theatre is the reason that I have a career in theatre, and I couldn’t be more passionate about the potential that high-quality youth theatre provision can have on the prospects for young people and the broader community. I can’t wait to meet the young people and watch them grow and shine!”

Pentabus Past Production - One Of Them Ones

No experience is necessary, and there will be opportunities for young people to build confidence, make new friends, and be heard, as well as special workshops with a variety of guest artists.

Young Company Read through with Sophie Ellerby

Weekly, Term-time Drama

Led by experienced directors, sessions take place at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, on Wednesdays from September 10. The 11–14 group takes place from 5:00 – 6:15pm, and the 15–18 group from 6:30 – 7.45pm.

Pentabus Young Writers Show

The cost for the full term is £85, with bursaries available.

Taster Sessions

Taster sessions take place on Monday, August 4 at Ludlow Assembly Rooms. Tasters run from 10am – midday for ages 11–14, and 3pm – 5pm for ages 15–18, at £5 a head.

Register Your Interest

There is a quick online registration form to express interest:

Online registration link.

A place on the Monday, August 4 taster session can be booked here:

11 – 14 taster session.

15 – 18 taster session.

Joanna Freeman, Head of Engagement at Pentabus, commented: “We’re beyond delighted to open the doors to a space where the next generation take centre stage, stories come alive, and creativity can flourish. As Shropshire's only producing theatre company, we’re proud to champion young talent in the region and create original work that reflects the voices and visions of our community."