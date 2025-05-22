M Cwmbran invites local children to celebrate Earth Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Tuesday April 22, 19 children from the private day nursery visited M Cwmbran to participate in a range of engaging planting activities to mark Earth Day and aid in the children’s educational development. The children also took part in an interactive waste hunt, where members of the centre’s management team discussed the impact of litter and the importance of recycling.

Adam Martin, Asset Manager for M Cwmbran and Head of Bristol Office at LCP, said: “We are incredibly proud to have hosted Meithrinfa Pontnewydd to celebrate Earth Day. It was a fantastic day which was enjoyed by both the children and the team here at M Cwmbran.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment to corporate social responsibility and aligns with the centre’s sustainability goals and shows our dedication to making a positive impact. Furthermore, our engagement with our local community and providing educational opportunities is imperative in building strong local relationships. We look forward to our next community engagement project.”

Kaye Knox, Manager at Meithrinfa Pontnewydd, commented: “It is an honour for our children at Meithrinfa Pontnewydd to have had the opportunity to join the M Cwmbran team to help develop the centre’s planting area and experience clean waste removal. Earth Day is an amazing opportunity for us to embed environmental learning and support the children to be ecologists of the future.

“The children are currently learning about nature, environmental education, community and family life. Our aim is to inspire and develop positive connections and lifelong learning through firsthand experiences exploring the children's natural environment, planting and growing experiences and recycling, at the Meithrin and in the wider community.”

M Cwmbran has welcomed a diverse range of new retailers over the past year, including Dunelm, The Range, Coffii, Kitoko, and Cards Direct, further enriching the centre’s retail and leisure offering.