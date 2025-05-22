Little Stars Charity launches week-long fundraising campaign for Project Nighttime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The campaign encourages schools, workplaces and community groups to wear star-themed clothing or pyjamas and take part in creative fundraising events to support Project Nighttime, a new initiative helping families access bedtime essentials like mattresses, pyjamas, bedding, nighttime nappies, toiletries and stairgates.

In 2024 alone, Little Stars spent over £7,000 on items that cannot be provided second-hand. With a rising number of referrals, the charity is launching this fundraising week to ensure it can meet growing demand in the year ahead.

Key dates include:

Wear Stars or PJ Day

Family Forest School Day on Sunday, 22nd June at Wrekin Forest School.

Quiz Night on Tuesday, 24th June at Claremont Social Tap.

Paint & Sip Night at Ellesmere Distillery on Thursday, 26th June , hosted by The Art Mixer.

Wear Stars or Pyjamas Day on Friday, 27th June, open to schools, businesses and individuals.

Quiz Night at Claremont Tap

Founder and CEO Leanne Simcoe said: “This year, we launched Project Night-time in response to a growing need for children's bedtime essentials. This project provides items such as pyjamas and bedding sets for older children, as well as toddler beds and cots for younger children. We recognise that these crucial items, like cot bed mattresses and bedding sets, can be expensive for families. Project Night-time ensures we can continue to provide these essential bedtime items that every child deserves.”

Forest School Fundraiser

Last year, Little Stars supported over 1,300 children through their referral-based services, supplying essential items to those facing financial hardship across Shropshire.