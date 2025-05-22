Housing expert Clifton launches search for volunteers to help improve homes and change the lives of older people

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Clifton Robinson, the chair of Conwy and Denbighshire Care & Repair, has launched a search for four new management board members to join the charity that covers a vast area of north Wales, stretching from Llangollen in the east to Llanfairfechan in the west.

The organisation, a subsidiary of the Grŵp Cynefin housing association, assists older, homeowners and tenants in private sector housing aged over 60 to live independently in comfort, safety and warmth by helping them with all kinds of improvements, adaptations and advice.

It also helps householders access all benefits to which they’re entitled, achieving a record £1.5 million for clients last year.

Becoming chair of Conwy and Denbighshire Care & Repair saw life come full circle for Clifton Robinson.

In 1990 he was one of the founders of Colwyn Care & Repair which later merged with its sister organisation in Denbighshire 10 years ago.

At the time Mr Robinson was a housing manager with the ClwydAlyn housing association, later moving to the North Wales Housing as housing director before becoming chief executive of the Housing Diversity Network, a social enterprise working across England.

He also served as chair of North Wales Probation and on the board of Cartrefi Conwy housing association before joining the board of Grŵp Cynefin for four years.

According to Mr Robinson, he’s particularly proud to have taken over as chair of Conwy and Denbighshire Care & Repair which helped a record 5,800 clients last year.

Being a member of the management board was, he said, a “challenging and hugely rewarding” role.

“We’re looking to recruit at least four new members. We’re looking for people who are passionate and will be committed to the kind of work that we do,” he said.

“We’re not necessarily looking for people who have experience of being on a board – we’re looking for people who have energy and are enthusiastic.

“They will need to be willing to do their homework in reading reports and coming to meetings as well as engaging with the work of the officers, ask questions and critically support what we are doing.

“Somebody with organisational experience who is good with people would be brilliant.

“For those who are interested, we could organise a taster session so they could see if it’s for them.”

Mr Robinson added: “Our mission is to help people aged over 60 to maintain, repair or adapt their homes by giving them practical advice and guidance, signposting them to other relevant agencies to support their needs

“We also have an excellent team of in-house contractors who can also support clients by providing advice and support.

“We have an approved contractor list of first class contractors across Conwy and Denbighshire who we can refer our clients to

“We are a trusted organisation so people will get in touch and ask either if we can recommend a contractor to carry out the work that they require either using our inhouse team or external contractors from our approved contractors list.

“We rely heavily on Welsh Government support and we are part of a network of 13 similar agencies across the country.

“Typically, we help people to remain living in their own homes as independently as possible .

“Another aspect of what we do is provide advice on adapting homes for people’s changing needs as they get older, a whole range of disabilities including sensory impairment working alongside organisations who can help in terms of sight loss and hearing loss.

“A lot of what we do is life-changing in a really good way and clients who’ve had some really excellent work done are happy to act as ambassadors for Care & Repair.

“They are living, breathing examples of the value of the services we provide and the positive difference they make.”