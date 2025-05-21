Giant indoor lawn set to transform Merry Hill this Spring Bank Holiday

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

From Friday 23rd to Monday 26th May, The Field will take over the centre’s two event spaces, creating a vibrant real grass lawn spanning an impressive 1,100 square metres that will be bursting with free, feel-good activities designed to delight people of all ages, no matter the weather!

Throughout the four-day programme, visitors are invited to choose from drop-in events or simply take a moment to relax and enjoy a calming moment on The Field. In addition to the events, The Field offers fun for all with curated activity boxes filled with books, toys, yoga mats, hula-hoops, ukuleles, picnic blankets and more. Plus, five four-leaf clovers will be hidden in the grass daily for the chance to win over £500 worth of surprise prizes.

A Bear-y Big Launch: Friday 23rd May

In partnership with Build-A-Bear (11am to 2pm) children can bring their favourite teddies for guided storytelling, sing-alongs and a chance to win a brand-new bear in the Best-Dressed Teddy competition at the Giant Teddy Bear’s Picnic. All participants will also receive a 10% discount to use in the Build-A-Bear store at Merry Hill.

Adding even more colour to the day, The Works will be running drop-in colouring and painting workshops all day long, giving visitors the chance to get creative on The Field.

Move, Groove and Play: Saturday 24th May

On Saturday, The Field gets a sporty spin with an energising line-up of fitness sessions and playful challenges to get everyone up and moving, in partnership with XF Gym.

Sports Day begins at 11am with a calming yoga session designed for all levels, offering a mindful moment to stretch, breathe and awaken the body. At 12pm, boost your energy with a HIIT class, followed by a Hyrox-inspired ‘set the pace’ challenge, and be in with a shot at winning a prize.

From 2pm, it’s all about family-friendly fun with classic races like egg and spoon, sack runs, and a fun assault course. The day finishes at 3pm with a lively hula hoop workshop for all ages.

Competition winners throughout the day will also receive complimentary day passes to XF Gym, giving guests even more reason to get involved and give it their all.

A Taste of Summer: Sunday 25th May

You can leave your umbrellas at home - the British picnic is getting a weatherproof upgrade with the UK’s biggest indoor picnic (11am – 4pm), inviting visitors to unroll their picnic rugs and enjoy a quintessentially British activity, on real grass without the threat of soggy sandwiches or surprise showers.

Festival Vibes, indoors: Monday 26th May

The long weekend wraps up with Festival in the Field, a Bank Holiday celebration of summer vibes and creative fun. From 11am, visitors can enjoy a silent disco with a live DJ, offering a chance to dance like nobody’s watching (or listening!).

LUSH will bring sensory fun to the space with hands-on bath bomb-making workshops and product sampling.

While Cotswolds Outdoor will be offering the chance to enjoy life under canvas, showcasing their latest camping kit with giveaways and inspiration for your next adventure. Visitors who discover one of the elusive four-leaf clovers tucked in the grass could also win a hiking bundle worth over £300, courtesy of Ayacucho, Cotswold Outdoors’ own brand.

Those wanting to nail their festival fashion and tap into their inner flower child can drop in for DIY flower headdress workshop sessions, perfect for kids and grown-ups alike.

Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, said: “With the great British weather always keeping us guessing, we’re excited to welcome friends and families from across the West Midlands to Merry Hill for the second in our series of pioneering events this spring as we roll out one of the UK’s largest indoor lawns and make the joys of the season completely weather-proof.”

“Now more than ever, people are looking for fun, shared experiences they can enjoy together in person – and The Field is all about creating memorable moments that make a visit to Merry Hill feel extra special. From giant picnics to playful sports day activities and festival fun, our line-up is designed to offer something for everyone.

“With more than 175 brands under one roof, and even more choice when it comes to eating, drinking and relaxing in our growing leisure quarter, the Spring Bank Holiday is the perfect time to plan a visit to Merry Hill.”

For more information and the complete line up of activities, please visit: https://mymerryhill.co.uk/whats-on/the-field/

