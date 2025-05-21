Bridgend’s Michael Clark: From council analyst to global AI thought leader

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

As one of the UK's leading Artificial Intelligence speakers, Michael Clark brings invaluable insights into the evolving landscape of AI and its implications for businesses and society. His expertise also positions him among top Futurism speakers, offering foresight into technological trends that are shaping our world.

Additionally, his knowledge in cybersecurity makes him a sought-after voice among cyber security speakers, addressing the critical challenges of digital safety in today's interconnected environment.

In this exclusive interview with Champions Speakers Agency, Michael discusses his professional journey, the impact of emerging technologies, and the importance of strategic thinking in navigating the digital age.

Michael Clark: “So, I think the interesting thing about ChatGPT is that, like any technology, there’s the temptation to quickly implement it in the organization. Realistically, you need to take a step back and ask yourself what needs you're fulfilling and what challenges you're addressing. Knowing the questions you're trying to answer with AI guides you in gathering the necessary data.

“Beyond the technology, you should also consider the implementation process. I'm a big advocate of starting small, prioritizing, and focusing on one use case at a time. You should prove that use case while incrementally building your capabilities, including your workforce, AI management, experts, technology, and the data required for your initial use case. I believe in addressing one problem at a time with AI, rather than acquiring technology and then searching for a problem to solve.”

Michael Clark: "Over the past year or so, we've seen the emergence of new technologies. Just a couple of weeks ago, Apple's announcement of the Vision Pro showcased new channels and engagement methods. Virtual reality and Metaverses are breaking down barriers, especially as more people work remotely.

“Collaborative tools like Zoom are improving teamwork, while artificial intelligence provides insights into team performance and even sentiment analysis. In the next five years, the blend of virtual and physical worlds will drive more team collaboration and performance without location constraints.”

Michael Clark: “One of the coolest things I've done was the initial reason I was hired – building Mastercard's first open banking product. Think of it as a single telephone number to access all open banking connections globally. We deployed it in just six months using an agile approach. This enabled banks and retailers to offer customers payment and banking services through a single app. It's a source of pride that this product now accounts for 80% of the UK's open banking payment volume, and it's scaled across multiple European markets.”

Michael Clark: “The Internet of Things refers to physical objects with sensors that exchange data over the Internet. It's already impacting commerce, like when Apple recognizes you in their store using beacon technology. IoT will affect the entire supply chain, improving processes.

“For instance, sensors can monitor the temperature of goods during transport. Your fridge could even remind you to buy groceries while you're out based on its sensors and cameras. IoT means devices will interact, learn our preferences, and offer better experiences, as seen in Apple Stores and Tesla cars.”

Michael Clark: “I want people to be inspired and optimistic about the future, while also gaining a practical understanding of how these concepts apply to their organizations. I hope they leave with actionable steps and maybe even a bit of fun. The goal is to make the future less daunting and give them the knowledge to guide their organizations toward valuable changes.”

Michael Clark: “My proudest achievements have come from collaboration within teams. Building Mastercard's first open banking product in six months, implementing ERP systems across regions, and leveraging cutting-edge technologies for value delivery are some examples. The common thread is creating real value by turning knowledge into action. That's what I'm most proud of.”

This exclusive interview with Michael Clark was conducted by Mark Matthews.