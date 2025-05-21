Ballroom and Sequence Dance at Wern Town Hall
Wem Town Hall Community Trust are pleased to announce their next Ballroom and Sequence Dance on May 30
Dancing to live music by John Harrison from 7.30pm until 11pm, all on lovely sprung floor.
Licensed bar,refreshments and raffle with all proceeds in aid of Wem Town Hall Community Trust. SY4 5DG.
Large free car park near to Hall.
Dancers £6 and non dancers £2.50 all welcome.
Further information from Peter Jones 01939 233060