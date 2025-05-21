Abba comes to Wellington

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Or perhaps you saw Waterloo performed live when Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974?

Where you that dancing queen, young and sweet only 17 with your mates bopping around your handbags at Terry's Town House in Wellington? Or were you a young man wondering what a Super Trouper was whilst you tried to look cool at the school disco?

Either way, you'll be able to see what all the fuss was about when one of the UKs top Abba tribute acts, Abbamia appears on 4th July at Wellington's Christ Church in New Church Road.

Doors open at 7pm, tickets cost £10 (plus booking fee) and a licenced bar will be available. Under 16s are free.

To book tickets call 01952 475831.

Father Stuart Howes, vicar of Christ Church Wellington and Holy Trinity Hadley told the Shropshire Star: "We extend a warm invitation to everyone to get their glad rags out and their dancing shoes on to come on down to Christ Church for an evening that promises to be a combination of nostalgia and a good deal of bopping around to the sounds of Abba as performed for us by AbbaMia."

And as for what a Super Trouper is? Father Stuart added: "A Super Trouper is a powerful theatrical spotlight used to shine a powerful beam of light onto a particular point on the stage."